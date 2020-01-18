Left Menu
J&K: 29 kgs of charas seized, four held

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 19:54 IST
Four alleged drug peddlers including three members of a family were arrested after 29 kg of charas worth over Rs 2 crore was recovered from their vehicle here, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Nagrota, Mohan Lal Sharma said the private car was coming from Kashmir and subjected to checking at Nadal Manwal late on Friday.

"The huge quantity of charas was found concealed in a special cavity in the rear of the car and was subsequently seized," the officer told PTI. He said all the four occupants of the vehicle including driver Firdous Ahmad and co-passengers Ali Mohammad Khan, his wife Sahiba Noori and their son Rafiq Khan were arrested and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They are residents of north Kashmir, Sharma said, adding the drugs were supposed to be smuggled to Jammu and Punjab.

