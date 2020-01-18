Protect environment, pass it on to next generation in better condition: BD Mishra

Urging people to protect flora and fauna, Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Saturday advised citizens to properly utilize the boon of nature and pass it on to the next generation in better condition. Inaugurating the Pakke Paga Hornbill festival at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district, the governor said the objective of the festival is laudable as it promotes the environment and nature, according to an official statement.

The governor appreciated elders and leaders of the Nyishi community for their initiative to do away with the use of Hornbill beaks for their headgear and instead use fiberglass. "This mindset, approach, and action are doing yeomen service in preserving our state bird Hornbill," he said.

He said that for speedy progress of the state, government officials must meet the people and also go to the field to ensure developmental projects are implemented with transparency, accountability, and honesty. Expressing his concern about the problems faced by the people of the villages near the Assam border, the governor shared his initiative to resolve the contentious issues between the two neighboring states.

Local MLA Biyuram Wahge, former deputy chief minister Kameng Dolo, former MLA Techi Hemu and Everester Anshu Jamshenpa also participated in the inaugural function.

