Osmania University Associate professor arrested for alleged Maoists links

C Kasim, an associate professor working with Osmania University, was arrested on Saturday for alleged Maoist links. According to an official at Osmania University Police Station, Gajwel Police on Saturday conducted a search at Kasim's residence in the university.

The Gajwel police searched his residence after getting a search warrant from the concerned court. "Literature and books pertaining to extremists have been seized," he said. Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet said the accused Associate Professor was involved in Unlawful Activities and is allegedly having links with extremist groups.

"He was arrested after we obtained a search warrant from a court and conducted searches at his residence," Davis said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

