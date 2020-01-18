Left Menu
Assam CM reallocates portfolios

  PTI
  Guwahati
  Updated: 18-01-2020 20:46 IST
  Created: 18-01-2020 20:46 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday expanded his ministry and allocated portfolios giving the charge of education to powerful minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in addition to the existing departments of finance, health, family welfare and PWD, a CMO spokesperson said. Sonowal expanded his cabinet increasing its strength to 18, including the chief minister. Twelve of the ministers are from the BJP and three each from alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad and Bodo People's Front.

Jogen Mohan who was sworn in as minister of state with independent charge was given the portfolios of revenue and disaster management, PWD (assisting the cabinet minister), the spokesman said. Sanjay Kishan, who too was made a minister of state agains with independent charge, was given the charge of tea tribe welfare and labour welfare (to assist the cabinet minister).

The chief minister retained home, political, personnel, general administration, secretariat administration, implementation of Assam Accord, administrative reform and training, election, information and public relation, border areas development, sports and youth welfare, power, labour welfare and any other department not allotted to other ministers, the CMO spokesman said. Siddhartha Bhattacharya, who earlier held the ducation department was earlier held by Siddhartha Bhattacharya who continues to hold the Guwahati Development department, Law and Justice and Cooperation.

The portfolios of the other ministers of the Sonowal cabinet remained unchanged, the sources added. Sanjay Kishan and Jogen Mohan were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Jagdish Mukhi at a simple ceremony in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

Both Kishan and Mohan are first time BJP MLAs and represent Tinsukia and Mahmora assembly constituencies respectively. Kishan hails from the tea tribe community while Mohan represents the Ahom community..

