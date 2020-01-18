Gold, cash worth Rs 4.43 lakh stoned from jewellery shop

Gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 4.43 lakh were stolen from a jewellery shop in Hudkeshwar here in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The incident is suspected to have happened on the night of Thursday after the shop owner downed the shutter for the day, a police official said.

The burglars even changed the angle of CCTV cameras installed inside the shop to protect their identities. Police are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed in vicinity for a clue on burglars, the official said..

