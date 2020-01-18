Konkan division to get 'CM's secretariat' from Mon: Official

A 'chief minister's secretariat'will start operating from Monday at Konkan Bhavan inneighbouring Navi Mumbai for a set of services currentlyhandled by Mantralaya, a senior official said

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund told PTIthat the CM's secretariat will allow residents of districts inthe region to avail services here, which in turn will savetheir time

It will be headed by deputy commissioner (revenue), hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

