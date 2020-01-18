2 arrested with elephant tusks, rhino bones in Bengal's

Two persons were arrested with elephant tusks and rhino bones in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, officials said. Acting on inputs, a team of forest officials stopped two vehicles carrying elephant tusks weighing around 500 gram and rhino bones near Malbazar, they said.

Two persons were arrested from the spot, while four others fled, officials said. One of those arrested is from Sikkim, they said.

They were produced at the Jalpaiguri district court which has sent them to judicial custody, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

