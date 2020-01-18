Those who are opposing CAA are anti-Dalits, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that those who are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are "anti-Dalits". "I want to ask those opposing Citizenship Amendment Act, what will you gain by going against Dalits who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan? Those who are opposing CAA are anti-dalits," Shah said here while addressing a rally in support of the Act.

Attacking the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that both Rahul and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Article 370 shouldn't be abrogated. "Both said that CAA should not be implemented. I can't understand the relation between Imran Khan and the leaders of Congress," he said.

At the event, Shah also stated that the Opposition parties are opposing the CAA due to "vote bank politics". CAA grants citizenship to the non-Muslim refugee from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

