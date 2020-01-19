Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests two for demanding bribe from ex-TDP MP by posing as senior officers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 00:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 00:23 IST
CBI arrests two for demanding bribe from ex-TDP MP by posing as senior officers
Rao was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bank fraud case on December 30 last year and searches were carried out at his premises. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has arrested two persons for allegedly demanding bribe from former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in a bank fraud case by impersonating senior officers of the central agency and spoofing its landline number, officials said. This is the third such case recently where people have spoofed the landline number of the agency to demand bribe from suspects in a case probed by the agency.

Y Manivardhan Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad and Selvam Ramaraj from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, were arrested by the CBI in connection with a case registered on Thursday alleging they were threatening and demanding huge amounts as bribe from former Rao, who is facing a bank fraud case with the agency, the agency FIR said. Rao was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bank fraud case on December 30 last year and searches were carried out at his premises.

"In this connection, they have contacted one of the accused in a CBI case pertaining to bank fraud, and demanded huge amounts of money in the name of senior CBI officials posted at New Delhi," CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said in a statement. Reddy allegedly met Rao on January 4 this year at Guntur and demanded a bribe in the name of senior officers of the CBI at Delhi for settling the case against him, the FIR alleged.

He further threatened Rao that he would have to face serious consequences if the bribe amount is not paid and gave two days' time to decide, it alleged. "Information further revealed that Manivardhan Reddy Yala and Selvam Ramaraj have been collecting money from different people in the name of senior central government functionaries by promising favorable action in their matters through these central government functionaries," the FIR stated.

They allegedly used malicious software to spoof the landline number 011-24302700 of the CBI Head Office in New Delhi to call an accused in a bank fraud case probed by the agency, Wakankar said. In the calls made on his mobile number, the duo posed themselves as senior CBI officers from New Delhi and demanded bribe for getting favors in the case against him, the spokesperson said.

In recent months, the CBI had come across two such cases where the accused spoofed the phone number of the agency to call people facing probes in various cases. In one such case, a person posed as director of the CBI to demand a bribe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

UPDATE 1-Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

Researchers discover new tumour-driving mutations in under-explored regions of cancer genome

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

JNU dismisses discrimination report against teachers, students of SC and ST category

The Jawaharlal Nehru University AJNU administration on Saturday strongly refuted some media reports claiming that there is discrimination against students and teachers belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category in the varsity...

UPDATE 1-32 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib - Saudi state TV

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing dozens of people, Saudi state television said.Al Ekhbariya quoted medical sources as saying that the attack had killed 32 military perso...

FACTBOX-Britain's retiring royals: who are Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britains monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Pal...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020