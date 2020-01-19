Two arrested for stealing iron articles from Bengal factory

Two youths were arrested for allegedly stealing iron articles from a factory in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Sunday. A motorbike-borne patrolling team of Dasnagar police station apprehended two persons, both in their twenties, while they were transporting the goods on Saturday night.

During an initial probe, the accused persons said they had stolen the iron articles from a factory in Biradingi area of the district, a police officer said. A theft case has been registered against the duo and during a subsequent raid, most of the stolen goods have been recovered, he added.

