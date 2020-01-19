Tiger takes off prosthetic limb after operation in Nagpur

An operation performed to fit a prosthetic limb to a tiger in Nagpur was unsuccessful as the animal took it off after regaining consciousness.

The tiger named 'Sahebrao' lost his front paw in 2012 after it got entangled in a trap set by poachers. Later, the tiger was treated at a rescue centre in Nagpur.

Dr Sushirt Babhulkar said that the operation might not be successful but the tiger will get rid of its pain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.