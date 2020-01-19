Class 11 student in Chhattisgarh delivers stillborn baby in school hostel

In a shocking case, a Class 11 student gave birth to a stillborn girl baby at her school hostel in Patarras of Dantewada on Saturday. The incident took place in a school located in Patarras area of Dantewada district.

Deputy Collector said, "Child was stillborn. The girl says she was in a relationship with a boy of her village for 2 years." Following the incident, the hostel superintendent has been suspended.

"She was later brought to the hospital. We'll question the medical staff too. Hostel Superintendent was immediately suspended, further action will be taken based on the investigation. School administration handed over the stillborn child to girl's parents who reached later," Collector told ANI.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.