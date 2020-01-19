Hailstorm lashes Itanagar, power connectivity disrupted

A hailstorm lashed the Itanagar capital complex in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, MeT officials said. It occurred for 15 minutes from noon, disrupting power connection in parts of neighbouring Naharlagun, they said.

However, no injuries were reported, the officials said. More rain was expected in Arunachal Pradesh till Monday, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.