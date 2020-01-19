55-year-old teacher dies in Bihar while taking part in human

A 55-year-old government teacher died in this north Bihar district while taking part in a human chain organised by the Nitish Kumar government on Sunday, an official said. The deceased -Mohd Daud- died in Keoti police station area close to the Runway Chowk where he fell ill and collapsed, Darbhanga District Magistrate Thyagarajan S M said.

Daud was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Hospital sources said the deceased had suffered a cardiac arrest though it was not clear whether he was suffering from a heart disease.

He taught at an Urdu medium secondary school and the district education officer has been instructed to look into the incident and take necessary action, the DM said. As a part of the statewide initiative by the government, the human chain was organised to showcase its environment conservation drive besides social reform measures like prohibition and campaigns against dowry and child marriage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

