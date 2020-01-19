Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj govt to bring in assembly resolution against implementation of CAA in state

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:20 IST
Raj govt to bring in assembly resolution against implementation of CAA in state

The Congress-ruled Rajasthan has decided to bring in an assembly resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state in the budget session beginning on January 24. The resolution is likely to be passed on the very first day of the session, government sources said.

“The state government is mulling over bringing a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 to be introduced in the upcoming budget session,” the sources said. MLA Wajib Ali, one of six MLAs who defected to ruling Congress from BSP last year, had on Friday forwarded a letter to the chief minister requesting him to bring a resolution against the CAA.

“Protests against the CAA are being held across the country. The amended act is against the spirit of the Constitution and it is causing social unrest,” Ali said. The opposition BJP has said the government's move to bring the resolution will be strongly opposed.

“We will oppose any such move of the government. No one, be it the chief minister or government or any party, is above the law,” BJP state president and MLA Satish Poonia said. Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution to step up pressure on the Centre against the amended law, which has sparked a series of protests and violence in different parts of the country.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has repeatedly said the state government will not implement the CAA and NRC in the state. He has been vociferous against the controversial law and held a massive and peaceful rally in Jaipur against CAA last month.

On various occasions, the chief minister clearly said that his government will neither implement CAA nor NRC. “The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 cannot be implemented because it is not practical,” Gehlot had said earlier.

PTI SDA RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, alle...

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar's maternal grandmother passes away

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatters maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem has passed away, the Dhadak star has announced. Ishaan, half brother of Shahid and son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, shared the news in an Instagram p...

Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane's black boxes abroad - IRNA

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the planes recorders to Ukraine. We a...

Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine

The Iranian official leading the investigation into the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally shot down by the Revolutionary Guard appeared to backtrack Sunday on plans to send the flight recorders abroad for analysis, a day after saying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020