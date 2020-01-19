Left Menu
Delhi Police says woman lawyer who first torched police bike during Tis Hazari clash identified

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:24 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:24 IST
Delhi Police has identified a woman lawyer who was the first to torch the motorcycle of a policeman during a clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court Complex in November last year but no action can be taken against her, officials said on Sunday. They said the high court has made it clear no "coercive action" can be taken against any lawyer in connection with the violent clash on November 2, adding police cannot take action also because a judicial inquiry is in progress into the incident.

The crime branch identified the lawyer after scanning through multiple CCTV cameras. In one of the footage, the lawyer is seen setting the police motorcycle parked outside the lock-up in the Tis Hazari Court premises on fire at 4.14 pm. She is surrounded by other lawyers.

Within five minutes of it, more police bikes are set on fire. In another footage, an advocate is seen bringing a sack full of stones at 4.19 pm. Shortly hereafter, a group of lawyers start pelting stones on police personnel as the fires rage.

Thirteen police motorcycles were torched during the clash that day. The CCTV footage also showed a senior DCP-rank officer entering the court complex at 4.21 pm through Gate No 1A. With folded hands, she requests the crowd to calm down as vehicles torched during the clash are seen in the background. At 4.22 pm, she is manhandled.

Twenty-one police personnel and several lawyers were injured during the violence and 17 vehicles, including the 13 police motorcycles, were vandalised. The Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry by one of its retired judges, S P Garg, into the clash and following its direction, Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harendra Singh were transferred during pendency of the investigation.

The high court also made clear that no "coercive action" would be taken against any lawyer. A special investigation team was formed by Delhi Police to probe the clash and the seven FIRs, which included the charge of attempt to murder, lodged in connection with the incident.

One assistant sub-inspector was suspended and another police officer was transferred for their alleged involvement in the incident.

