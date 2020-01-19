Maha mobile phone shop owner cheated of Rs 4.9 lakh

A 26-year-old mobile shop owner from Ulhasnagar in Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.90 lakh by three Delhi-based dealers, police said on Sunday. Vikas Sawant has told police that he placed an order of 113 mobile phones with three dealers identified as Mohammad Istakar, Rahisuddin and Mujahid Hussain, and paid Rs 4.90 lakh, an official said.

"However, mobile phones worth Rs 1.70 lakh were defective. Even before these phones could be replaced, he placed another order for 123 phones and made payment of Rs 3.20 lakh. This second consignment consisted of two empty parcels delivered to him in December," he said. The dealers have closed their shop in Laxmi Nagar in Delhi and have fled, the official added.

A case of cheating was registered at Central police station on Friday, but no arrests have been made, he said..

