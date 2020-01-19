Anganwadi worker dies after falling into gorge in HP's Kullu

An anganwadi worker died as she fell into a deep gorge after skidding on a snow-covered path in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday, police said. Geeta Devi, a resident of Mail village in Sainj sub tehsil, died after skidding on the path in Banjar area, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The incident occurred in the morning when she was on duty while administering polio drops to children in the area, he said. She was employed in Mail anganwadi centre of Banjar with additional responsibility of a mini-anganwadi centre in Shakti, the SP added.

Her husband Bhag Chand was also there at the centre, the officer said. The woman's body has been recovered and sent for a post mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

