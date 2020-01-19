Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quoted out of context, apologies if I've hurt Kashmiris' feelings: NITI Aayog member on 'dirty films' remark

A day after drawing controversy over his remark that the internet was being used just used to watch "dirty films" in Jammu and Kashmir, NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat on Sunday clarified that his statement was taken "out of context" and that he is not against the rights of the Kashmiris to have the access to internet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 17:32 IST
Quoted out of context, apologies if I've hurt Kashmiris' feelings: NITI Aayog member on 'dirty films' remark
NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat. Image Credit: ANI

A day after drawing controversy over his remark that the internet was being used just used to watch "dirty films" in Jammu and Kashmir, NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat on Sunday clarified that his statement was taken "out of context" and that he is not against the rights of the Kashmiris to have the access to internet. Speaking to ANI, Saraswat said that he apologises if the 'misquotation' has hurt the feelings of the Kashmiris.

"I have been quoted out of context. If this misquotation has hurt the feelings of the people of Kashmir, I apologise and would not like them to carry this impression that I am against the rights of the Kashmiris to have internet access," Saraswat said. Responding to a reporter's question during a program at Dhirubhai Institute of Information and Communication of Technology in Ahmedabad, Saraswat on Saturday had said that suspension of internet following government's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution has had no effect on the business in the Kashmir valley and that nothing except 'dirty films' were being watched by the people in the region.

"What difference does it make if there is no internet in Kashmir? What do you watch on the internet there? What e-tailing is happening there? Besides watching dirty films, you do nothing there," Saraswat had said. In his clarification on the statement to ANI, Saraswat said, "The Institute had organized an interaction with the Press Club of the institute and myself. We were talking about many issues, including 5G. Instead of asking about the topic on which I had given a talk, they (the reporters) asked questions about the opinions on the performance of the Government and the economy."

"This was a personal discussion among the people who were there. So I strongly deny having said anything else," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Indian school teacher undergoes treatment for Streptococcal infection in China

A 45-year-old Indian school teacher in the Chinese city of Shenzhen is undergoing treatment for a Streptococcal infection which was initially suspected to be a case of mysterious SARS-like coronavirus prevalent in the country. Preeti Mahesh...

Maha: Man fixing rappelling rope falls into valley, dies

The body of a 60-year-old man who fell into a valley while fixing a rappelling rope in Harischandragad in Ahmednagar district on Saturday was recovered a day later, police said. Arun Sawant was fixing the rope at Konkankada rappelling poin...

Belagavi issue: Karnataka deputy CM flays Shiv Sena leaders

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayanon Sunday made it clear that the Belagavi border issue was settled, even as he accused certain political leaders in neighbouring Maharashtra of raking it up for political reasons. Also, he ...

J-K a 'jewel' of country, Centre will soon come out with industrial package for UT: Goyal

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a jewel of the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Centre would come out with an industrial package for the Union Territory soon and expressed hope that it would attract large amounts of i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020