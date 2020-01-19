Left Menu
Kailash Vijayvargiya flags off cycle parade in Indore

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday flagged off the cycle parade held in Indore.

Kailash Vijayvargiya flags off cycle parade in Indore
BJP National General Secretory Kailash Vijayvargiya Flagging off the cycle parade in Indore on Sunday Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The cycle parade event held in a view to create world record was joined by over five thousand people including BSF jawans and other organisations in the city.

The cycle parade event held in a view to create world record was joined by over five thousand people including BSF jawans and other organisations in the city. "Bike riding in a disciplined manner is called the cycle parade event. Earlier, India had recorded 14 hundred people taking part in this event. Bangladesh then cracked the record by 17 hundred people cycling. We have organised the event to crack our own record of 4,000 people riding cycle in a disciplined manner," Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI.

"We have practised for a month and we will record the video all the way. We will try and ride in a disciplined manner to break the record," he added further. The event had also set a prize of ten bicycles for the lucky people in this event.

"We will choose ten cyclists to distribute the prize among the participants. We will put the numbers of participants in a box to distribute the prize to chosen men and women," he said. National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also took a part in the event and took out a fun ride with other members.

This event had a set up of eight service stations, ambulance for the convenient of Cyclists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

