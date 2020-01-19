Left Menu
CPI (M) to conduct house-to-house campaign to inform people about NPR-NRC link

CPI (M) Central Committee on Sunday announced that it will conduct a house-to-house campaign to apprise people about the link between National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  ANI
  New Delhi
  19-01-2020
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:38 IST
CPI (M) Central Committee. Image Credit: ANI

CPI (M) Central Committee on Sunday announced that it will conduct a house-to-house campaign to apprise people about the link between National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). "We have decided that all units of the party across the country will conduct a house-to-house campaign to explain the link between NPR and NRC," the Committee said in a press communique.

The committee also urged the people not to answer any questions concerning NPR when the enumerators come to their houses. "The enumerators will have two sets of questions - one for the Census and one for the NPR. While the questions related to the Census may be answered, the questions related to the NPR must not be," it added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview to ANI had asserted that there was no link between the NPR exercise and the NRC and that the process of NPR cannot be used for NRC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

