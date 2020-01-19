Punjab soldier who died on Siachen Glacier cremated with military honours

Soldier Baljinder Singh who lost his life in line of duty on Siachen Glacier was cremated in his village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district with full military honours on Sunday. Havildar Singh, of 2 Sikh Light Infantry, died after being hit by an avalanche on Friday.

During the cremation, an Indian Army guard conducted the ceremonial drill and gave military honours to the soldier in Zahura village. Singh is survived by his wife Perdeep Kaur and two sons.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. He announced a financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh to the family and a government job to one eligible member of the family, a state government spokesperson said.

The chief minister said the sacrifice of the valiant soldier at an altitude of 19,000 ft. in harsh cold would be remembered by all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.