Cab hailing firm driver held for seeking ransom from jeweller

A 32-year-old driver associated with a cab hailing platform was arrested on Saturday for allegedly demanding Rs 40 lakh in ransom from a jeweller whose mentally-challenged brother has been missing since November last year, a Mumbai crime branch official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Aamir Shaikh, had tried to pass himself off as the kidnapper of the 39-year-old man, he said.

Shaikh, who was known to the Kurla-based jeweller, sourced information about his missing brother from social media accounts of the complainant. "On November 16, the jeweller received a series of internet phone calls demanding Rs 40 lakh in ransom. The caller would tell the complainant that his brother was not eating food. He, however, never connected the jeweller with his brother over phone," the official said.

The complainant then approached Kurla police station. Jagdish Sahil, senior police inspector, crime branch, said, "We went through the call records before zeroing on Shaikh, and arrested him on Saturday".

He said the 39-year-old man still remains missing..

