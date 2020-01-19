Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women protest against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 19:44 IST
Women protest against CAA

Hundreds of women hit the streets here on Sunday protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, even as public rallies were held across the state. Artistes, journalists, writers and women from other fields joined in large numbers at Latasil playground and marched to Chandmari area of Guwahati and vowed to continue their agitation till the CAA is repealed.

"Women have been at the forefront in Assam protests. Today also we have come out in large numbers for the state.

The government is trying to lure us through various means. But they should withdraw the Act and then all the protests will end," film actress Barsha Rani Bishaya said.

The government is stating that five lakh people will benefit through CAA, but the people of Assam are not ready to accept a single Bangladeshi after 1971, she added. Senior journalist Ratna Bharali Talukdar said: "We will not accept this Act at any cost. It will endanger the culture, identity and history of Assam as well as North East.

So, we all have to be united in our fight against this Act." In Bengali Hindu dominated Hojai, a huge gathering took place during a protest rally, in which senior journalist Ajit Bhuyan urged people to continue their movement till the "anti-people" Act is withdrawn. Thousands of people in Tezpur participated in an agitational programme organised by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP).

A large number of people participated in similar protest rallies in Simaluguri, Moran, Duliajan, Nagarbera, Doom Dooma, Rupai, Rangia and many other places. The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Leaders at Libya summit close to agreement -participant

World leaders are close to reaching an agreement at the Libya conference in Berlin over a draft communique on the crisis, one summit participant told Reuters on Sunday.Germany and the United Nations, as hosts of the conference, had been str...

Scoreboard, 3rd ODI, India vs Australia

India Rohit Sharma c Starc b Zampa 119KL Rahul lbw b Agar 19 Virat Kohli b Starc 89Shreyas Iyer not out 44 Manish Pan...

Rohit slams century, Kohli 89 to help India claim series 2-1

Opener Rohit Sharma 119 hit a confident century while skipper Virat Kohli made 89 as India humbled Australia by seven wickets in the series-deciding third ODI to claim the series 2-1, here on Sunday. Chasing 287 to win, India overhauled the...

Mohun Bagan ride on luck and pluck to beat EB in penultimate I-League Kolkata derby

Mohun Bagan, who will join Indian Super League from next season as a merged team with ATK, beat arch rivals East Bengal 2-1 in a emotion-packed penultimate Kolkata I-League derby at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday. Spaniard Joseba Beit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020