Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope after Sibal's clarification on CAA implementation Pb CM would behave responsibly: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 19:54 IST
Hope after Sibal's clarification on CAA implementation Pb CM would behave responsibly: BJP

A day after Congress leader Kapil Sibal remarked that states can't deny implementation of the amended citizenship law when it has been passed by Parliament, the BJP hoped that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would behave responsibly on the issue. Calling the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "inherently discriminatory", the Punjab Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution seeking its immediate repeal and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that his government would approach the Supreme Court against it, the second state after Kerala to do so.

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that Sibal, one of the top legal experts in the Congress, has made it clear that the stand taken by Amarinder Singh and the resolution passed by the Congress government in Punjab was unconstitutional. He hoped that after the clarification on legal and technical position of the Centre and states by "none other than Sibal" the Punjab chief minister would behave responsibly on CAA.

"The amendment (in the Citizenship Act) has been made after getting it through both the houses of Parliament and now no state can say no to it. It will not only be impossible to not implement it in any state but also unconstitutional as the right to citizenship is not state subject. An Act or amendment passed by Parliament is binding for all the states as well as UTs under article 254 of the constitution," Chugh said. "The resolution passed in Punjab Assembly by the Amarinder Singh-led government was not the true representation of the wishes of people of the state but a unilateral decision against their wishes," he said in a statement here.

Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act won't affect any Indian citizen, the BJP leader urged Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to reject the "unconstitutional" resolution and direct the state government to get the amended Act implemented in the state to uphold the constitutional provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Leaders at Libya summit close to agreement -participant

World leaders are close to reaching an agreement at the Libya conference in Berlin over a draft communique on the crisis, one summit participant told Reuters on Sunday.Germany and the United Nations, as hosts of the conference, had been str...

Scoreboard, 3rd ODI, India vs Australia

India Rohit Sharma c Starc b Zampa 119KL Rahul lbw b Agar 19 Virat Kohli b Starc 89Shreyas Iyer not out 44 Manish Pan...

Rohit slams century, Kohli 89 to help India claim series 2-1

Opener Rohit Sharma 119 hit a confident century while skipper Virat Kohli made 89 as India humbled Australia by seven wickets in the series-deciding third ODI to claim the series 2-1, here on Sunday. Chasing 287 to win, India overhauled the...

Mohun Bagan ride on luck and pluck to beat EB in penultimate I-League Kolkata derby

Mohun Bagan, who will join Indian Super League from next season as a merged team with ATK, beat arch rivals East Bengal 2-1 in a emotion-packed penultimate Kolkata I-League derby at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday. Spaniard Joseba Beit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020