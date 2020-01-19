Pawar unveils Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj statue in Kolhapur

A statue of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj was unveiled in Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Sunday by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The statue, located in Nursery Baug here, has been installed by the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said the erstwhile king of Kolhapur was a visionary who had few parallels anywhere in the world and his path-breaking decisions brought about equality among different sections of society. Pawar said the statue will inspire current and future generations to work for modernity, development and equality on the path shown by the legendary ruler.

"There were many kings and several princely states in this country. But very few anywhere had the vision and noble intentions of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj," Pawar said..

