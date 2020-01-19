Samsad Ara & Shankarman Thapa win TSBHM

Samsad Ara Begum from Khurda in Odisha and Shankarman Thapa from Meghalaya were declared winners in womens and mens category respectively in the 5th edition of Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon (TSBHM) held here on Sunday. Organised in association with the Sports and Youth Services Department of Government of Odisha, TSBHM 2020 included three competitive races: 21-km (Half Marathon) for women and men of 18 years and above, 10 km for women and men of 15 years and above and 5 km for girls and boys between 12 to 16 years.

A total prize money of Rs 8.64 lakh was distributed to the top 5 winners in all three categories (for both genders), including Rs 1 lakh each to the two winners of the 21-km half marathon, a Tata Steel release said. Odishas Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and Electronics and Information Technology, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera were present at the inauguration of the half marathon.

Congratulating the winners of TSBHM 2020, Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President Corporate Services, Tata Steel said, "This is also in line with our stated philosophy of promoting sports and cultural initiatives as a community outreach. Bhubaneswar is fast emerging as a sports destination in the country and we are happy ... ".

Around 5,000 running enthusiasts from across the country participated in the half marathon. The Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Half Marathon is an annual race held at Bhubaneswar in January to commemorate the National Youth Day and provide a common platform to promote health and active lifestyles..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.