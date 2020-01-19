Four drug peddlers held in J-K
Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with narcotic substances at different places in Samba and Jammu districts of the Union Territory, police said. Ajay Singh, a resident of Kathua, was arrested after 210 grams of charas was recovered from his possession during frisking at Prmandal area of Samba district, a police spokesman said.
While Zakir and Irfan were arrested with 12 grams of heroin and Rs 5,500 in cash during vehicle checking at Simbal camp in the outskirts of Jammu. Another peddler, Taranjeet Singh was arrested with 7.5 grams of heroin from Bishnah area here, the spokesman said.
He said all the four-drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on.
