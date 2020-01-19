Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 21:06 IST
TMC MP says she will boycott Centre's CAA-NRC study tour to

TMC MP says she will boycott Centre's CAA-NRC study tour to Northeast Kolkata, Jan 19 ( PTI) Senior TMC lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Sunday that she will boycott a study tour on the CAA-NRC-NPR issue to the Northeastern states to be conducted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Dastidar, a three-time MP from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, has also written to Anand Sharma, chairman of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, registering her protest on the issue.

"I have decided to boycott the Northeast tour organised by the Union home ministry on the CAA-NPR-NRC issue," she said. "On principle, we are against the CAA and have been protesting against it. So this tour is sort of aimed at opening a dialogue channel with the groups who are opposing the CAA. So I have decided to boycott it," she added.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been holding rallies and protest meets across the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC for over a month. The TMC government recently also stayed away from a meeting on the National Population Register (NPR) in New Delhi..

