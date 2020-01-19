Goan, among 20 kidnapped by pirates off Nigerian coast, dies

Goa NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar on Sunday said the person who died in captivity after being abducted by pirates off the Nigerian coast on December 15 was from Ambelim village, over 40 kilometres from here. In all, 20 Indian crew members were abducted from aboard MV Duke, 19 of whom were released on Saturday, the Indian High Commission in Abuja in Nigeria tweeted on Sunday.

"Indian Govt and Mission gave highest priority and worked with @NigeriaGov on release of 20 Indian seafarers kidnapped on 15 Dec from MV Duke. 19 were released yesterday. One sadly died in captivity in adverse conditions. Our deepest condolences. Mission assisting in speedy return," the Indian High Commission tweet informed.

In a tweet, Sawaikar said, "It is being informed that Brito D'Silva one of the 4 #Goans seafarers from Ambelim kidnapped by #Nigerian #pirates dies under abduction. 18 seafarers have been released by pirates today. Demanding an inquiry into the matter." Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Goa convener Elvis Gomes, whose friend and fellow villager Roby Rego was reportedly among those abducted, said the joy of the release had been dampened by the death of a crew member from Ambelim. "AAP was constantly drawing the attention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for action in the matter. Our seafarers cell in charge Capt Venzy Viegas was also taking regular updates from the local shipping agent and the parent shipping company in the UK," Gomes claimed..

