Police team attacked by villagers in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A police team was attacked by some villagers who had blocked a road in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Sunday, an official said. A circle inspector and three constables of Manohar Thana police station sustained injuries when the group of over 100 villagers attacked the police team in the afternoon at Khatakhedi village, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Durgaram Choudhary.

The police personnel were trying to remove people from the road, he added. The villagers had blocked the road after a fight between two groups over the result of the recently held election for the post of 'sarpanch'.

At least 36 people have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and 5 of them detained, the officer said. During the attack, Circle Inspector Ajit Meghwanshi was hit by stones and sustained injuries on the face. He reportedly collapsed due to bleeding and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the DSP said.

The injured constables -- Jitendra, Akshay and Surendra -- were discharged after treatment, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.