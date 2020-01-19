Pondy police gets hoax call about bomb at Raj Nivas, Railway

The Puducherry police went into a tizzy after a man called the control room on Sunday and said explosives would go off in the next 24 hours in Raj Nivas and the Railway station. However, the call turned out to be a hoax.

Police sources said the call was traced to an undertrial prisoner in the Central prison in neighbouring Kalapet. The caller had claimed that "explosives would go offin the next 24 hours." Bomb detection and disposal squad of territorial police were pressed into service.

Sleuths of the squad conducted a thorough check and found that the call was a hoax. A police team also conducted searched in the undertrial yard in the prison and seized 11 mobile phones.

Further investigation is on, police said..

