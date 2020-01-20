Maha: Fire at hardware shop in Thane, none hurt

A fire broke out in a ground plus one-storey hardware shop in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, a civic official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The fire broke out around 6.15 am in the shop located in the main market area on station road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. "The shop, where home automation and electric hardware items were kept, was totally gutted in the blaze. There was no casualty," he said.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour, he said. A probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

