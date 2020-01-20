Russian tourist held with over 1 kg charas in HP's Kullu

A 38-year-old Russian tourist was caught with over 1 kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district early on Monday, police said. Ignatev Viachestav was arrested after recovering 1.263 kg of the contraband from his possession during checking at Bajoura checkpost by a team from Bhuntar police station, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said the tourist was travelling from Kullu to Delhi on a private bus. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.