All documents related to Delhi Transport Department burnt in fire, says official

All documents related to the Delhi Transport Department were burnt in a fire that broke out in the department office in the Civil Lines area here on Monday.

Sunil Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi said, "All the documents related to Delhi Transport Department have been burnt in the fire that broke out on Monday. An investigation has been initiated."

At least, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire broke out earlier on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.