HP: Kufri, Manali continue to shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Cold wave persisted in Himachal Pradesh on Monday with tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali shivering at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said. Kufri recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali (minus 2.8 degrees Celsius), Shimla MET Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature settling at minus 14.4 degrees Celsius, he added. Another tribal district, Kinnaur's Kalpa, recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie was 0.8 degrees Celsius while that in state capital Shimla was 1.5 degrees Celsius. The MET centre has forecast rains, snowfall in middle and the higher hills as well as thundershowers in the plains and lower hills of the state till January 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.