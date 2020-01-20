Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man beaten up for allegedly trying to kidnap girl from wedding

  • PTI
  • |
  • Malda
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:53 IST
Man beaten up for allegedly trying to kidnap girl from wedding

A man was beaten up after he allegedly tried to kidnap a child from a wedding in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night in Englishbazar town's Buroburitola area.

Police said they are yet to identify the man who was rescued and admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The child's uncle, Chotu Singh, said that he stopped the accused when he was walking away with his niece in his lap from the wedding venue.

"When we stopped him, he said he was taking my niece to get her sweets from the market. However, no one knew him. At that time, there was some scuffle and he was injured in it," Singh said.

An official of the Englishbazar police station said that the accused has been detained. Further investigations are underway, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

In special session, Haryana Assembly pays tributes to departed leaders

The Haryana Assembly in a special session on Monday paid tributes to former Union minister I D Swami, veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala, senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra among others from the state who...

Big challenge to keep Presidency one-step ahead of others: V-C

Presidency University Vice- Chancellor Anuradha Lohia on Monday said a major challenge before the 203-year old institution is to remain one step ahead of others. Lohia, speaking at the Founders Day programme here, said it was no less a cha...

Left students protest against CAA, NRC during Presidency's

Left students of the Presidency University staged a protest against the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC during the varsitys 203rd Foundation Day programme on Monday. Hundreds of students shouted slogans such as Fascism Manbo Na Down wi...

No bar on probing past crimes of Davinder Singh: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Monday said there was no bar on investigating past crimes committed by sacked police officer Davinder Singh. There is no bar on investigating any complaints against him Davinder Singh if we receive a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020