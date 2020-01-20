Man beaten up for allegedly trying to kidnap girl from wedding

A man was beaten up after he allegedly tried to kidnap a child from a wedding in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night in Englishbazar town's Buroburitola area.

Police said they are yet to identify the man who was rescued and admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The child's uncle, Chotu Singh, said that he stopped the accused when he was walking away with his niece in his lap from the wedding venue.

"When we stopped him, he said he was taking my niece to get her sweets from the market. However, no one knew him. At that time, there was some scuffle and he was injured in it," Singh said.

An official of the Englishbazar police station said that the accused has been detained. Further investigations are underway, he said..

