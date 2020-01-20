82 pc of students have paid the revised hostel charges, says JNU Vice-Chancellor

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday announced that 82 percent of students have cleared their hostel dues by paying the revised charges. "Out of 8500 students at JNU, 82 percent of students have cleared their hostel dues for winter registration as on Monday. Remaining students are also expected to complete their registration process since registration is still open with a late fee," said Kumar while talking to ANI.

Last week, VC had informed that more than 65 percent of students staying in hostels have cleared their hostel dues. He had also said that the schools and centers are working on conducting tests for those students who did not complete the last semester's academic requirements.

The JNU campus saw a violent incident on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university. Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

