Navy Chief visits R-Day NCC camp

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday visited the NCC Republic Day camp and appreciated the contribution of cadets in nation building. The Chief of the Naval Staff inspected the 'Guard of Honour' as well as the flag area prepared by the cadets, an official statement said.

Singh also visited the National Cadet Corps' Hall of Fame that has a display of "rich archival collection" of alumni photographs, it said. While speaking at the event, "The Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the contribution of NCC towards nation building and its spirit and support during calamities."

He also lauded the efforts of NCC cadets in naval activities including long duration and high-risk sailing.

