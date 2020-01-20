Petrol bomb hurled at CRPF bunker in Pulwama, no damage done
Miscreants on Monday hurled a petrol bomb at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district but there was no damage done, police said.
The petrol bomb was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker at Newa in Pulwama Monday evening, a police official said.
He said there was no loss of life or injury in the explosion.
