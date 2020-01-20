CAA protesters have not even read the law: VHP chief Kokje

Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje on Monday termed the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act as a folly and claimed those objecting to the law had not even read it. Kokje, a former judge of the MP and Rajasthan high courts, said parties like the Congress and Trinamool Congress were protesting against the law in order to keep their "votebank of Bangladeshi intruders intact".

"The protest against CAA is an absolutely folly. The protesters have not even read the Act. Nor they have understood its provisions. These protesters are not even saying which provision in the Act is wrong," he told PTI. "CAA needs to be enforced as the country is not a resting place where anyone can intrude and start living," he added.

Targeting the Congress and Trinamool Congress, the VHP leader said, "To keep its vote bank of Bangladeshi intruders intact, people are being misguided on citizenship to fan anti-CAA protests." Speaking on some Congress-ruled states claiming they will not implement the Act, Kokje said "as per provisions of the Constitution, all state governments will have to implement it"..

