Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam's prominent personalities write to CJI over CAA stir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:41 IST
Assam's prominent personalities write to CJI over CAA stir

Ten prominent personalities of Assam, including Sahitya Akademi awardees Hiren Gohain and Homen Borgohain and eminent filmmaker Jahnu Barua, have written to Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde urging him to deliberate on the prevailing "public outrage and anger in the country". The letter, made available to the media on Monday, stated that the government has characterised the ongoing protests across in the country as being organised by "mischievous elements" whereas the "reaction of thousands of people has earned the sympathy of all right thinking sections of the society".

"It is quite possible that there may have been certain excesses, as mentioned in some press reports, and these are to be deplored but the public discontent and unrest can hardly be dismissed as wilful violence, as is being currently done by the government," the letter said. Signatories to the letter include Sahitya Akademi awardee Nagen Saikia, scientist Dinesh Chandra Goswami, former Gauhati University vice chancellor Gajendra Nath Talukdar and ex-principals of Cotton College and Gauhati Medical College, Udayaditya Bharali and N N Barman respectively.

"The younger generation as admitted by all impartial observers is particularly aggrieved and agitated by certain issues that have cast a dark shadow on their lives. "In Assam, the threat of unchecked migration from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh had been compared by the Supreme Court to a silent invasion and the NRC for Assam was expeditiously prepared under the monitoring of the highest Court," it said.

The letter said that at this juncture, granting citizenship to a large number of foreigners will put immense pressure on scant resources of the state and its native population. The gravity of the situation may be gauged from the fact that while the population density of India is 375 per sq km, in Assam it has soared to 400 and given the total land comprising numerous water bodies and hills, the actual density here may even be as much as 1000 per sq km, it pointed out.

"When a democratically elected government in any country arbitrarily and insensitively ignores justified public anxieties and apprehensions and seeks to suppress the reasonable alarm with denial and severe repression, the public reaction to such an attitude tends to be an explosion of frustration and anger," the letter said. The signatories hoped that the apex court will pay attention to this issue in the interest of justice and healthy democracy as "people habitually look up to the Supreme Court to maintain our democracy with alacrity and vigour"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Enhanced security at WEF as world leaders set to arrive in midst of demonstartions

HIGHLIGHTSExtra security measures were adopted by authorities as protesters marched towards the World Economic Forum venue.Some 130 attendees protected under international law are set to reach Davos gathering in upcoming hours.Climate activ...

Maha: Aurangabad Sena functionary set to join MNS

Former Aurangabad districtpresident of Shiv Sena, Suhas Dashrathe, is set to join theMaharashtra Navnirman Sena following his meeting with RajThackeray in Mumbai on MondayDashrathe told PTI he had decided to join the MNS ashe was facing inj...

Fast & Furious 9: Justin Bieber’s rumor debunked, actors & characters’ named revealed

The filming of Fast Furious 9 was already wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The movie is set for release in May 2020. Only 5 months left for the release of Fast Furious 9, thus its first trailer will be arrivi...

UPDATE 2-Two Iraqi policemen, two protesters killed as anti-government unrest resumes

Four Iraqis including two police officers were killed and scores were wounded in Baghdad and other cities on Monday in clashes with security forces, medical and security sources said, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of severa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020