Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:01 IST
Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file
Nirbhaya's father Image Credit: ANI

Nirbhaya's father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that time-bound justice can be delivered, claiming that the four death row convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case were employing "delaying tactics" by filing petitions. Nirbhaya's mother also said the convicts were wasting the "court's time".

Their remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the case, challenging a Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the commission of the gruesome crime. "It is a matter of happiness that the court has rejected his plea. But whenever a petition comes up in court regarding our case, our heartbeat goes up. But in the end, we get positive news only," Nirbhaya's father told PTI.

Claiming that the four convicts were using "delaying tactics" by filing pleas, he urged the apex court to frame guidelines to ensure that victims can get time-bound justice. "The case has been heard thrice by the lower court, the Delhi High Court and the SC. The SC should use some special powers to set some time limits for filing applications.

"It is not about Nirbhaya but other daughters too. We request the court to frame guidelines so that Nirbhaya and other daughters get justice in a time-bound manner," he said. The four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- were sentenced to death and a Delhi court had issued their death warrant early this month scheduling their execution for January 22.

However, their execution was postponed after one of them filed a mercy petition before the president. A fresh death warrant was issued against them last Friday setting up their execution on February 1.

Pawan Gupta's plea claiming he was a juvenile at the time of the commission of the offense was filed after the second death warrant was issued. Nirbhaya's mother expressed hope that they will be hanged.

"They are wasting the time of the court and are playing with law. They are using delaying tactics. They should be hanged," she said. A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya (fearless), was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.

She died a few days later at a hospital in Singapore, where she was taken for better medical treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Vatika Group to provide 1 lakh sq ft office space on lease to Dentsu Aegis in Gurugram

Realty firm Vatika Group on Monday said it will give on lease 1 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram, Haryana to UK-based Dentsu Aegis Network. Vatika has signed an agreement with Dentsu Aegis Network, which is into media and digital marketi...

UPDATE 1-U.N. says militants targeted aid worker hub in northern Nigeria

Islamist militants attacked a facility housing several aid groups in northeast Nigeria at the weekend in what the United Nations warned on Monday is an escalation in violence specifically targeting aid workers.It was not immediately clear w...

17 MLAs of opposition TDP suspended from Andhra Pradesh

17 MLAs of opposition TDP suspended from Andhra PradeshAssembly for disrupting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddysaddress on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and InclusiveDevelopment of All Regions Bill, 2020....

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a political gimmick, PM should let students study: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis Pariksha Pe Charcha programme as a political gimmick and said the PM should allow students to work for the board exams instead of asking them to take part ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020