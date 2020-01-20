STF busts interstate cricket betting racket, 11 arrested

Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch busted a major interstate cricket betting racket in Delhi and arrested 11 persons. Seventy-four mobile phones, seven laptops, and other commodities were seized in the raid.

"The team of STF Crime Branch has been successful in locating and busting a major interstate cricket betting racket in Delhi. The gang was operating during the ODI cricket match between India and Australia being played at Bengaluru, Karnataka on December 19. 11 persons have been arrested in this regard," the release read. According to the release, the members of the racket had taken bets worth over Rs 5 crore before the bust.

The kingpin of the racket has been identified as Amit Arora, a permanent resident of Muzaffarnagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

