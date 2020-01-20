Left Menu
Delhi woman alleges neighbour let loose dog on her

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-01-2020 21:57 IST
  Created: 20-01-2020 21:57 IST
A 53-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against her neighbour who allegedly let loose his dog to attack her outside her residence in east Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Monday. The woman sustained injuries on her waist and legs in the attack that took place on on Saturday, they said.

The complainant, Suman Mahajan, and her neighbour, Kuldeep Rawal, were embroiled in a property dispute, the police said. In her complaint, Mahajan said, "I was going to a temple around 8:40 am on Saturday and saw my neighbour with his dog. He came in front of me and unleashed his dog. The dog ran towards, jumped on my right leg and bit me. It also attacked me with its nails on the left leg and waist."

The woman was rescued by her parents who came out of the house after hearing the commotion. She was rushed to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, the police said. She was discharged the next day after preliminary examination, they said.

Rawal and Mahajan's family are embroiled in a property dispute, the police said. The victim told police that her family had filed a lawsuit against the accused a year ago and he wanted to put pressure on them to withdraw it, they said.

A case has been registered against Rawal at the Vivek Vihar police station. He has not been arrested yet as the victim's claims are being verified, the police said.

