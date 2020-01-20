Sikh riots advocate HS Phoolka receives death threat

A Delhi court on Monday informed senior advocate HS Phoolka, who is representing the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in several cases, that the judge has received a letter which gives a death threat to the senior counsel. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjyot Singh Bhalla asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a response on the issue related to a death threat to senior counsel.

"During the hearing of Tytler case, the judge informed me that a letter was received which mentions my name and showed extracts of the letter which gives the threat to kill me," Phoolka said. However, Phoolka said that he has received several such threats in the past and that these things will not distract him.

"These things will not distract me. I even told the court that during 35 years of fight, I have received such threats many times," he said. The court, which was hearing a case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler related to the 1984 riots case, listed the matter for further hearing on February 11.

The court earlier had directed investigating agency to conduct lie detector test of arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Tytler. Tytler was accused of leading a mob in Pul Bangash area in 1984 that led to the killing of three Sikhs.

The agency's move came after Verma accused that Tytler influenced witness Surender Singh through money and a promise to send his son Narender Singh to Canada. The CBI had earlier given a clean chit to Tytler in the case but reopened investigation following a December 4, 2015 court order in the wake of Verma's allegation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.