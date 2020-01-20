Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikh riots advocate HS Phoolka receives death threat

A Delhi court on Monday informed senior advocate HS Phoolka, who is representing the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in several cases, that the judge has received a letter which gives a death threat to the senior counsel.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 22:34 IST
Sikh riots advocate HS Phoolka receives death threat
Senior advocate HS Phoolka (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Monday informed senior advocate HS Phoolka, who is representing the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in several cases, that the judge has received a letter which gives a death threat to the senior counsel. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjyot Singh Bhalla asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a response on the issue related to a death threat to senior counsel.

"During the hearing of Tytler case, the judge informed me that a letter was received which mentions my name and showed extracts of the letter which gives the threat to kill me," Phoolka said. However, Phoolka said that he has received several such threats in the past and that these things will not distract him.

"These things will not distract me. I even told the court that during 35 years of fight, I have received such threats many times," he said. The court, which was hearing a case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler related to the 1984 riots case, listed the matter for further hearing on February 11.

The court earlier had directed investigating agency to conduct lie detector test of arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Tytler. Tytler was accused of leading a mob in Pul Bangash area in 1984 that led to the killing of three Sikhs.

The agency's move came after Verma accused that Tytler influenced witness Surender Singh through money and a promise to send his son Narender Singh to Canada. The CBI had earlier given a clean chit to Tytler in the case but reopened investigation following a December 4, 2015 court order in the wake of Verma's allegation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Suicide bomber kills nine civilians in western Chad

NDjamena, Jan 20 AFP Nine civilians died in western Chad after a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in an area targeted in the past by jihadist group Boko Haram, the army and officials said on Monday. Chad is one of the countrie...

Shilpa Shetty gets 'Champions of Change' award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been honoured with the Champions of Change-2019 award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She got the award from former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Monday. The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the picture al...

Nine women among 19 convicted in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

A Delhi court on Monday convicted 19 persons, including nine women, in connection with the sexual and physical assault of more than 40 girls at a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district, that came to light in 2018. While eight women -- ...

'Let us in!' African women entrepreneurs implore investors at UK business event

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From job creation to clean energy, female African entrepreneurs can add millions of dollars to their economies and deliver positive social change if they are taken more seriously...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020