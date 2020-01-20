Left Menu
BJP's Vijender Gupta declares assets worth Rs 1.48 cr in poll affidavit

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has assets worth Rs 1.48 crore, while his wife owns immovable assets worth Rs 5.35 crore, according to his election affidavit. The BJP leader has declared an income of nearly Rs 10.66 lakh in the income tax returns filed for 2018-19, from Rs 6.28 lakh shown in returns filed for 2015-16.

His wife Shobha, declared an income of nearly Rs 13.47 lakh in the IT returns filed during the same period. In 2015-16 she had declared an income of Rs 18.82 lakh. Vijender Gupta has movable assets worth Rs 1.55 crore while his wife has Rs 2.33 crore worth of movable property. Gupta has loan liabilities worth Rs 52.26 lakh while his wife's loan liabilities stood at Rs 59.70 lakh.

