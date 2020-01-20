Left Menu
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh accuses ABVP members of beating student

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 00:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 23:56 IST
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

Over a fortnight after the violence on the JNU campus, the university's students union president Aishe Ghosh alleged on Monday that a student has been beaten up by ABVP members, a charge denied by the RSS-affiliated students' body. "An unfortunate incident of ragging against students of BA second year is being shown as a case of ABVP violence against the person accused of ragging," the ABVP claimed.

According to sources, Raghib Akram, a resident of Narmada Hostel, was beaten up by some students. The reason was that he had reportedly not allowed them to eat at the Narmada Hostel mess on Sunday, as they were from a different hostel, the sources said. In a Facebook post, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh wrote, "RISE IN RAGE ! 14 days have passed that JNU faced attack. Not a single arrest. But yes, see what's going on. Today, one of the student of the University was again beaten up by students affiliated to the ABVP. They entered his room in Narmada Hostel to beat him up."

"This can't continue. The senior warden, proctor should immediately take action against these goon," she said in her post. However, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that Akram was bullied some students in Narmada Hostel.

The Left and National Students Union of India (NSUI) are not letting the university to function, it said. "An unfortunate incident of ragging against students of BA second year is being shown as a case of ABVP violence against the person accused of ragging, " they claimed.

Akram has been accused of bullying some second year students in Narmada Hostel in the name of his friend who happens to be a mess secretary, they alleged. "But Left parties and NSUI are again busy maligning ABVP instead of addressing the real problem. A case of bullying and intimidating juniors in the name of authority and position has surfaced, and the Left instead of siding with victims of bullying are trying their best to prove them 'ABVP goons'," the RSS-affiliated students' body said.

On January 5, masked persons had entered the varsity and attacked students and teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

