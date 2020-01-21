2 AANLA cadres arrested in Assam
Two cadres of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) were arrested from Moran area in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Monday, police said.
Assam Police along with 9 Rajputana Rifles and 171 CRPF Battalion searched a bus coming from Jorhat to Dibrugarh and arrested the two AANLA cadres with weapons.
Security personnel also recovered a .22 pistol, a .32 mm pistol and 13 live rounds of ammunition from the cadres. (ANI)
