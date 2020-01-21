Fire in shop near petrol pump in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out in a shop near a petrol pump in suburban Andheri on Tuesday morning, a fire official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The fire broke out around 11.30 am in a shop located close to a petrol pump in Adarsh Nagar area of Andheri, he said, adding that thick black smoke was seen emanating from the shop. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and flames were doused by noon, he said.

"There has been no report of injury to anyone," he said, adding a probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

